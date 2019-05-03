False rumors of Friday’s lockdown swirl on social media, fuel Lafayette school parents’ fears

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Lafayette High School was put on a “soft lockdown” Friday morning after school officials were told a person had entered the building without checking into the front office.

Director of Non-Academic Support and Student Services Robert Sigrist said the school staff and faculty followed District protocol. The policy requires a school to go on lockdown if a person enters the building without checking in first.

Earlier this week, the school was put on a soft lockdown when officials discovered a Lafayette High School student had threatened mass violence to one of the area schools on Snapchat.

Sigrist said people likely already were on edge Friday because of it.

Rumors about the incident Friday morning swirled on Facebook. Parents flooded social media sites with questions and comments about the cause of the latest lockdown.

“My grandson said the(y) go the guy,” one grandparent said in a post. “He came in while some students were leaving. He had a weapon. Caught another guy on Washington street that was also involved.”

Another person posted, “A kid had a gun.”

Another parent posted on a crime watch oriented Facebook page during the day’s events that “I really hate to say this. I don’t think we are getting the full story. The voice recorded message made it seem a lot less serious then it is. The fact that there was an unknown person roaming the halls is a threat to our children.”

There was no evidence that the intruder had a weapon and no student, who firsthand saw the intruder, reported seeing a weapon, according to St. Joseph School District.

Sigrist said he believed Lafayette school leaders acted appropriately by putting the school on lockdown, reaching out to law enforcement and tracking information down.

Administrators typically order a “soft lockdown” by not allowing students or the public to enter or leave a school building until school officials and law enforcement have determined it’s safe to go back to normal operations.

Sigrist said the resulting combination of events caused confusion and the escalation of rumors on social media. He said he understood parents’ and students fears and how the timing and emotional impact from Monday’s incident contributed to it all.