Families decorate holiday tree for those lost to violent crimes

Tuesday, dozens of families gathered in the yard of the Buchanan County courthouse to light a holiday tree in remembrance of lost loved.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 7:50 PM
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

(St.Joseph,MO) Tuesday, dozens of families gathered in the yard of the Buchanan County courthouse to light a holiday tree in remembrance of lost loved.

Families of victims of violent crimes decorated the tree with ornaments in remembrance of their lost loved ones.

Paralegal and Victims Advocate Joelle Modlin said the group saves ornaments from year to year, but there are typically a few new ornaments added each year.

“It’s unfortunate that we have new families,but everyone makes them feel welcome and lets them know what’s going on and keeps them involved in the memorial,” Modlin said. “Every year we get families that have lost loved ones and we all get together at this time of the year, because the holidays are so hard. We remember our loved ones, because we never forget our loved ones, the ones that have passed away and are not with us.”

This years memorial tree displayed approximately 50 ornaments for those who have been lost to violent crimes. The Crime Victims Memorial Tree will be on display in the yard of the courthouse until the end of the year.

