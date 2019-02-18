Families enjoy free admission at Pony Express Museum

(ST.JOSEPH,MO)Monday over 500 people got a chance to step back into the 1860’s during the annual Family Fun Day celebration at the Pony Express Museum.

From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. families enjoyed free admission to the museum and guided activities from in volunteers dressed in traditional pony express attire. Visitors had the chance to churn butter, play games and sit in on a lesson at the Pony Express Schoolhouse.

“What we are learning with kids they like that hands-on experience and we feel like that’s what the Pony Express does, gives you the hands-on [experiences],” Pony Express Executive Director Cindy Daffron said.

Monday also marked the start of registration for the museum’s summer camp. The Pony Express Day Camp is a two week camp that gives kids in first through fifth grade a chance to learn about life as a Pony Express Rider. For more information on volunteering with the museum or to register your child for camp, contact Cindy Daffron at 816- 279-5059.