Clear

Families fundraising for crime victims memorial

Local group works to create memorial for those who've lost their lives to violent crime in St. Joseph.

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 4:15 PM
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

(St. Joseph,MO) St. Joseph could soon have a new memorial in town. Tuesday the Families of Crime Victims group hosted a meeting to discuss creating a new memorial to honor those who have lost their lives to violent crime in St. Joseph.

The group has been working with the Parks Department to identify a good location and hopes to build the new memorial near the Remington Nature Center.

The project would cost approximately $20,000 and feature a small garden area with a gazebo and a stone angel statue designed for families to have a place to reflect the lives of their loved ones.

“The cemetery is peaceful, it’s quite, but its a place of sorrow. And we go there and it just brings back sorrow. We want a place where it is quiet, it’s peaceful, but there’s no dark memories there,” Families of Crime Victims President Lois Ulmer said.

The group will host a chili cook-off and raffle on January 19 to help raise funds for the new memorial. For more information on the memorial or the Family of Crime Victims group, contact Lois Ulmer at 816-752-6287.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 59°
Cloudy skies on Halloween across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures at trick or treat time will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events