Families fundraising for crime victims memorial

(St. Joseph,MO) St. Joseph could soon have a new memorial in town. Tuesday the Families of Crime Victims group hosted a meeting to discuss creating a new memorial to honor those who have lost their lives to violent crime in St. Joseph.

The group has been working with the Parks Department to identify a good location and hopes to build the new memorial near the Remington Nature Center.

The project would cost approximately $20,000 and feature a small garden area with a gazebo and a stone angel statue designed for families to have a place to reflect the lives of their loved ones.

“The cemetery is peaceful, it’s quite, but its a place of sorrow. And we go there and it just brings back sorrow. We want a place where it is quiet, it’s peaceful, but there’s no dark memories there,” Families of Crime Victims President Lois Ulmer said.

The group will host a chili cook-off and raffle on January 19 to help raise funds for the new memorial. For more information on the memorial or the Family of Crime Victims group, contact Lois Ulmer at 816-752-6287.