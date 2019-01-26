Families of crime victims hold fundraiser for memorial

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A chili cook-off, a darts tournament, and a silent auction were all part of a fundraiser for the community.

Friends of Gloria Watson gathered for an event to show their support for her cause, she called it a break from the ordinary.

"I just think it’s someplace different to go to without going to a cemetery," Watson said.

Watson lost a loved one to violence about 15 years ago, the experience put her in a group no one ever wants to join.

"I lost my nephew at the age of seventeen to murder," Dock McClain, a supporter said. "I know how it is."

Watson said she knows the pain family members feel when they lose a loved one so tragically.

"If you haven’t been through it, then you don’t know who to go to when you do go through it," Watson said.

Watson and community members want to come together to provide a place where they all can remember those they’ve lost with a permanent memorial.

"We’ve been trying for it for a long time," Watson said. "We think its about time the community had one."

"We want our loved ones to continue to be out there and not be forgotten," McClain said.

The memorial will go a long way in helping the community heal, at the same time group members want people who are struggling with this kind of loos to know they’re not alone.

"You never get over it, but we’re here to support you and help you see what we’ve gone through," McClain said.

"We’re just one big family," Watson said. "That’s what it all amounts to."