Families of military personnel treated to early air show at Rosecrans

It was the final dress rehearsal for the entire Sound of Speed Airshow before gates officially open Saturday, May 1.

Posted: Apr 30, 2021 7:40 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) the Sound of Speed Airshow is set to wow many this weekend at Rosecrans Memorial Airport, but on Friday some very important people got to see the show early.

"The beauty of the full dress rehearsal is it’s the full show!" Sgt. Owen Compton, Sound of Speed Air Show Director said.

Family members of military personnel at the 139th Airlift Wing and the air show were invited to the final practice run before the gates officially open Saturday.

The smaller crowd, the first to see the whole show, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, who don’t come to St. Joseph often according to guardsmen at Rosecrans. The last time they came to Rosecrans was in 1993 according to Compton. 

"We are super excited to have them back," He said. "They are an absolute class act."

With so much anticipation building ahead of the show, military personnel on base said they're still thinking about Covid precautions, while at the same time looking forward to large crowds of spectators.

"We encourage people to come out, come early," Sgt. Michael Crane, public relations, 139th Airlift Wing, "This is a pretty rare opportunity to see the Thunderbirds here in St. Joseph."

Tickets were capped at 15,000 on both days to prevent overcrowding. The air show is out of free tickets for Saturday's show, for more information on ticket availability, click here

Today will be another comfortable and sunny day with temperatures warming into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures will stay on the warm side this weekend with highs in the 80s on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday. Mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions will continue on Saturday but cloud cover will start to build on Sunday. Rain chances will start to increase Sunday evening and continue through the beginning of next week. A cold front will move through next week cooling temperatures back into the 60s.
