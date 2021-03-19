Families reuniting at Shady Lawn Nursing Home

(SAVANNAH, Mo) After a long year, many are getting their chance to see their family members in person once again.

"This is all valuable time for us to spend with with our loved ones and things. And, you know, for the past year, we've not really been able to do that much," said Scott Howell.

For the past year Scott Howell and his father Dean Fanscher were only allowed to see other through their phones, but that has finally changed.

"This is my third or fourth time I think, being here for an in person since they've been since the positivity rates been down below 10. We're still going back to normal," said Howell.

Staff say fully vaccinated residents may soon be allowed to leave the facility for periods of time.

For Fanscher, that means he is ready to get back into the outdoors.

"It's better it'd be better to go fishing but I know where they think Darwin can't do that. I'm a fisherman," said Dean Fanscher.

And also the chance to see his grand kids.

"Yeah, I'm ready to try to hang away I've got a great grandson in the lower camera and then 30 years old now I'm going to send him a few times he's got to my great grand kids and well he's got one nice daughter," said Fanscher.

Staff at Shady Lawn Nursing Home say they've been there for their residents throughout the whole pandemic. At times seeing them struggle with the isolation they've been forced into.

"We've been the only people they've seen for the last

year they've had outdoor visits, but you know, six feet apart mass, they don't get to touch," said Shady Lawn Administrator, Renee Sanai.

But finally, maybe better times ahead.

"Just the fact that they've been through so much in the last year, and they can now talk to their family, and touch their family after a year is a relief," said Sanai.

The family knows, they are getting closer to being able to bring their grandfather out with their family.

They are also making sure to take all the safety precautions as well.

"Once the vaccinations get out, I know I've had my wife sent her she said he is hopefully, you know, we'll be able to get back to that more normal transition," said Howell.