Local landscaping service is stepping up to help south side residents after last week's flood

It has been one week since the flood, and not much has changed leaving residents with more questions than answers.

Posted: Jul 28, 2020 7:51 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The residents of the southside continue to struggle as they clean up the damages of the flood.

One man has been helping his mother-in-law clean her home. 

"We had to take everything out, and anything that was below a foot and a half, we had to get out of the house," said Greg Osborn.  "Emptied out all her house. Took what was salvageable up to a storage unit."

Osborn believes it will take at least six months to even think about moving her back in.

Just next door lives Osborn's sister-in-law, who's house sits in the heart of the flood.  The water destroyed their new kitchen and backyard.  

Besides Osborn, another family member has been lending a helping hand.

Chris Kowalewycz , the owner of Dr. Green Thumb Landscape Service has been stepping up in a big way to help out his family and the town he grew up in.  He and his crew have been moving furniture, cleaning the streets, and many other tasks ever since the disaster occurred.

"I'm from the south end, this is where I grew up, I ran these streets, I rode bikes everywhere down here," said Kowalewcyz "You know I know these people, these are my people. You know I grew up with these guys. The people I didn't know, they're my people now. We're tight. I can't watch this, I can't let this happen, you know."

If you need help, please contact the American Red Cross at 816-841-5205.

Rain/Thunderstorm chances continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas heading into Monday afternoon. Clouds should clear up for some sunshine Monday afternoon with a high in the low 80s. Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny and dryer with a high in the mid 80s.
