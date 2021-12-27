Clear
Families utilize federal money to pay for covid-19 related funerals

"I really don't know how we're going to pay for that," said Larry Stewart, who lost his mother to COVID-19. "So if it wasn't for him (Rupp Funeral Home) suggesting that, this wouldn't even be possible."

Posted: Dec 27, 2021 8:55 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In July, Larry Stewart's mother was diagnosed with COVID-19. Three months later and many hospital visits later, Larry's mother Carol passed from the virus. 

Larry and his siblings had to face grief and plan a funeral, another bill added to the list of hospital payments. 

The Stewart's were almost out of options when it came to paying for a funeral, facing the challenge of what to do.

"It's our mother, it's the cost that we're going to figure out to help pay for it," said Larry. "And then I said at the end to J.L. (Robertson), 'I really don't know how we're going to pay for that?' But, he's like, 'we're going to do this FEMA application.' So if it wasn't for him suggesting that, this wouldn't even be possible."

Because their mother died of covid, Larry and his siblings were able to apply to FEMA for funeral funds that could cover up to $9,000.

In April, the federal government announced families that have lost their loved ones can apply to FEMA for funding that would cover funeral costs for those that have died due to COVID-19. 

The cost is a maximum of $9,000 per individual and up to $35,000 for households who lost multiple people to the virus.

Stewart said J.L. Robertson and the Rupp Funeral Home who held Carol's service, was a big help when it came to applying for the FEMA funds.

"We give them the form and explain it to them", said J.L. Robertson who is the President and Owner of Rupp Funeral Home.We even walk through with the family, make phone calls with the family and assist them with that. It gives families a huge relief.

Robertson said the funeral home has seem nearly 50 families utilize the program.

"It's probably one of the better reimbursement programs the federal government has done," said Robertson. "Someone passes away. It’s a tough time in their family and if they’re not financially able to take care of things, it’s a huge relief."

For assistance, visit FEMA's funeral assistance program website, call the FEMA hotline at 800-462-7585 or contact your local funeral home directors. 

