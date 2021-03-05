Clear
Local family finds a new home after community comes together to help after devastating house fire

After losing their house and all belongings last month, Cheryl and Cary Utterback have landed in a new home.

Posted: Mar 5, 2021 5:37 PM
Updated: Mar 5, 2021 5:38 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Last month Cheryl and Cary Utterback were devastated after losing all their belonging in a house fire.

But the community has come together in support and is helping to change their circumstances. 

Their granddaughter Kattie Tyes started a GoFundMe Page after their house caught fire and was able to raise enough money to get her grandparents into a new home.

She said that her grandparents received furniture, money, clothes, and so much more from people in the community, which helped them get into a new home.

"To actually get in to somewhere, it took a matter of two weeks to before it was already booming and up there to where we could actually step in to pay rent, deposit, and application fee. And then the rest of it, we used on household items and things that they needed for the house, it was amazing that it worked so well," said Utterback's granddaughter Kattie Tyes. "That means a lot to me because they are my everything and that's why I fight so hard to get them exactly what they need and where they need to be."

The family says they are very grateful for the communities support. While it will take time getting used to living in the city, they are just happy to have received so much support and help and to be able to have a roof over their heads again.

