Family Center Farm and Home holds 2nd annual Family Fun Day

The event coincides with Family Day at Chief's Training Camp

Posted: Aug 4, 2019 1:08 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The local Family Center Farm and Home on Riverside Rd. hosted an after-party for Kansas City Chiefs fans and their families after training camp Saturday.

This was the second year the store has held the event. Family Center Farm and Home held several attractions for chief's fans and their families to check out including a band, horse rides, and a petting zoo,
Many people got up close and personal with the animals, Mel Bachali, the general manager said she loves the atmosphere the team brings with them to St. Joseph. 

"Everybody is so ecstatic to have Chiefs Camp going on, Bachali said. "The energy here is just light, happy and fun and just really a good crowd, it's been a great day!"

The event ran from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. 

