Family Fun Day After Party makes a second return for training camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Family Center Farm & Home is bringing back an annual Chiefs Training Camp tradition and you're invited.

The popular Family Fun Day After Party will be taking place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the store just off of Mitchell and Riverside, right by Missouri Western State University.

The event will once again include free activities for kids to enjoy from a petting zoo to face painting.

The adults on the other hand can enjoy some live music or shopping.

"Training Camp is a wonderful thing for people to come to St. Joe for but St. Joe has other things to offer as well," said Family Center Farm and Home Store Manager Mel Bachali. "We're doing this to help keep people in St. Joe and help local businesses thrive a little bit and see what St. Joe has to offer."

The event will also once again feature an appearance and autograph session with the Chiefs' mascot K.C. Wolf.

For more information on the event, you can call Family Center Farm & Home at (816) 749-7178.