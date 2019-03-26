Clear

Family and friends gather to remember their loved one's death

Friends and family of 24-year old Lorenzo Lucas gathered one year after his death to remember him.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Many gathered at the Meierhoffer Funeral Home Sunday to remember someone whose life was tragically cut short.

The gathering consisted of family, and friends of 24-year-old Lorenzo Lucas.

Lucas was found shot outside a home on Lafayette Street a year ago, his homicide case remains unsolved.

St. Joseph Police chief Chris Connally was in attendance and vowed to bring those responsible for Lucas' death to justice.

Nina Miller, Lucas' mother shared the same sentiment and wanted to make sure her son's memory lives on.

"It's a horrific thing that happened to Lorenzo," Miller said. "He was a very genuine young man, and so we just want some peace to come out of this and hope someone will have a heart and a conscience to do that."

The memorial concluded with a balloon release 

