Family and friends help celebrate local woman's 98th birthday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's not everyday you turn 98 years young.

Friends and family of one St. Joseph woman came together, safely of course, to celebrate just such an occasion Sunday evening.

Cars lined the street quickly filling up Margie Weddle's cul-de-sac to celebrate her 98th birthday. Each car full of friends sending their best wishes from a safe distance.

“It was great, some I hadn’t seen for a long time,” Margie said.

The day made extra special because it was the first time she's seen many of her friends since the onset of Covid-19.

“She’s been pretty much quarantined since March, not totally, but pretty much. She hasn’t been out,” Don Weddle, Margie’s son said. “She worked at Hy-Vee, she’s very active, she goes to church and she just hasn’t seen her friends.”

Margie is still working well into her 90’s voluntarily. She's been an employee at the local Hy-Vee for the past 12 years and would still be working but for Covid.

“I still miss it and I hope I get to go back,” Margie said.

Her co-workers now coming to her.

“Her Hy-Vee family has helped spread the word and this is just really, really special for her,” Darci Shuster said.

While her family may be having a little fun with her age.

“I was kidding with her a while ago saying she used to play with Abraham Lincoln,” Don said.

They along with so many others want to make sure Margie knows how grateful they are to have had her around for so long.

“She’s a go getter and knows a lot of people as you can see and we’re just really, really thrilled,” Shuster said.

Hy-Vee donated cupcakes and doughnuts for Weddle's birthday.