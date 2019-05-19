Clear

Family and friends of missing man assist in search operation

Family and friends of a man who went missing along the river joined the Missouri State Highway Patrol with the search.

Posted: May. 19, 2019 10:46 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(AMAZONIA, Mo)  Family and friends of a man believed to be missing assisted state troopers scouring the Missouri River in an attempt to locate him on Saturday.

This was the 2nd-day crews have been out searching in the area near Amazonia.  Family friends said the man set out onto the river Thursday to fish, then Friday morning they say they discovered the man’s vehicle on the access ramp still running with a trailer attached.

The missing man's boat was found roughly two miles away from the access ramp.   

"We’re racing against time," Candi Redel, a close friend of the missing man's wife said. 

Search and rescue teams worked with civilians to try and locate the man before severe weather moved into the area. The highway patrol said the weather wasn't the only challenge.

"The river’s up and it's moving pretty fast," Lt. Shane Sims, Missouri State Trooper said. "Ultimately we have to consider the safety of everyone involved."

The wife of the missing man is a hospice nurse, she along with her co-workers are asking for prayers and the safe return of her husband.

"What we do every single day is help people in the hardest times in their lives," Redel said.  "Now, one of our nurses needs help.

Search crews called off the search efforts after severe weather moved in. The highway patrol says search operations resumed at 8 am Sunday morning. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
After last night's rain, the showers have moved east and we are drying out. For the rest of the day, expect more clouds than sun but could see some sunshine later in the days. Highs will struggle to get into the mid 60s this afternoon. Winds will also be blustery coming from west-northwest at 10-20 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events