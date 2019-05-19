Family and friends of missing man assist in search operation

(AMAZONIA, Mo) Family and friends of a man believed to be missing assisted state troopers scouring the Missouri River in an attempt to locate him on Saturday.

This was the 2nd-day crews have been out searching in the area near Amazonia. Family friends said the man set out onto the river Thursday to fish, then Friday morning they say they discovered the man’s vehicle on the access ramp still running with a trailer attached.

The missing man's boat was found roughly two miles away from the access ramp.

"We’re racing against time," Candi Redel, a close friend of the missing man's wife said.

Search and rescue teams worked with civilians to try and locate the man before severe weather moved into the area. The highway patrol said the weather wasn't the only challenge.

"The river’s up and it's moving pretty fast," Lt. Shane Sims, Missouri State Trooper said. "Ultimately we have to consider the safety of everyone involved."

The wife of the missing man is a hospice nurse, she along with her co-workers are asking for prayers and the safe return of her husband.

"What we do every single day is help people in the hardest times in their lives," Redel said. "Now, one of our nurses needs help.

Search crews called off the search efforts after severe weather moved in. The highway patrol says search operations resumed at 8 am Sunday morning.