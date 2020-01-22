Family displaced after Fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph family is displaced after a kitchen fire at a home in the 3600 block of Monterey St.

Fire crews responded to the scene just after 6 p.m. authorities said a mom and her young children lived in the home and were all able to get out safely.

Fire inspectors on the scene said food left unattended on the stove was the cause of the fire. They say it's a reminder to always practice safe cooking practices.

Some cats were also rescued from the home. The American Red Cross is helping the family.