Family displaced after Fire

a mother and her children are without a home after a fire in the 3600 block of Monterey Street Wednesday night.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 8:59 PM
Updated: Jan 22, 2020 9:00 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph family is displaced after a kitchen fire at a home in the 3600 block of Monterey St. 

Fire crews responded to the scene just after 6 p.m. authorities said a mom and her young children lived in the home and were all able to get out safely.

Fire inspectors on the scene said food left unattended on the stove was the cause of the fire. They say it's a reminder to always practice safe cooking practices.

Some cats were also rescued from the home. The American Red Cross is helping the family.

The active week across the area will continue as we will see more disturbances head our way starting on Thursday and last through Friday. More snow is possible on Thursday night into Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
