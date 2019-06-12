Family displaced after fire burns home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Fire burned down home in south St. Joseph Wednesday afternoon.
St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a call around 2:45 p.m. on Boulevard View Drive.
At least three people lived there, but no one was injured. A dog did die in the fire.
The home was completely gutted and the family has been displaced.
