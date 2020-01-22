(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A mother and her children are displaced after a kitchen fire at their home Wednesday night.
St. Joseph firefighters were called to the home around 6:00 p.m. on the 3600 block of Monterey Street.
Authorities said the family was able to get out safely.
Fire inspectors on the scene said the fire was caused by food left unattended on the stove.
The American Red Cross was called in to help the family.
Related Content
- Family displaced after kitchen fire at St. Joseph home
- Family displaced after fire burns home
- Kitchen fire breaks out at St. Joseph pizza restaurant
- Fire destroys home in south St. Joseph
- Fire destroys St. Joseph home Saturday evening
- House Fire Displaces Family of Six
- Overnight Fire Displaces 14
- House fire displaces one
- Benefit held for St. Joseph family
- Explosive Device Found Outside St. Joseph Home
Scroll for more content...