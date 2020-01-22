Family displaced after kitchen fire at St. Joseph home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A mother and her children are displaced after a kitchen fire at their home Wednesday night.

St. Joseph firefighters were called to the home around 6:00 p.m. on the 3600 block of Monterey Street.

Authorities said the family was able to get out safely.

Fire inspectors on the scene said the fire was caused by food left unattended on the stove.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the family.