Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Family displaced after kitchen fire at St. Joseph home

Fire inspectors said the fire was caused by food left unattended on a stove.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 8:59 PM
Updated: Jan 22, 2020 10:56 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A mother and her children are displaced after a kitchen fire at their home Wednesday night.

St. Joseph firefighters were called to the home around 6:00 p.m. on the 3600 block of Monterey Street.

Authorities said the family was able to get out safely.

Fire inspectors on the scene said the fire was caused by food left unattended on the stove.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the family. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
The active week across the area will continue as we will see more disturbances head our way starting on Thursday and last through Friday. More snow is possible on Thursday night into Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories