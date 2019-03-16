Clear

Family fears worst as floodwaters rise

A St. Joseph family of four says they could stand to lose their home and everything in it.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 11:33 AM
Updated: Mar. 16, 2019 11:39 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Living along the Missouri River was a dream come true for Traci Enoch and her family, but now the rising waters are threatening her family’s home.

"She called me this morning crying cause [her landlord] said she was being evacuated," Traci Wright, Enoch's sister said. 

Wright said it’s a dire situation for the family, according to Wright,  Enoch's landlord broke her lease and told the family that there'd be no place for them to go after the flooding.

Enoch along with her fiance her daughter, son-in-law, and six-month-old granddaughter are now relying on family support.

"I have a friend of ours trying to help them find a place on Monday," Wright said.

Still, Enoch fears she will have to start over.

"We’re losing our clothing," Enoch said. "Our beds, everything."

The family says they tried to receive help from the American Red Cross, but the organization can’t do anything until water actually gets into the house.

"I have a six-month-old grand baby here with my daughter and her husband and I can’t let that happen," Enoch said.

With so much loss seemingly immanent for this family, they’re taking the time to cherish what they do have. each other.

"My sister’s always been there for me, and I’ll always be there for her, no matter what," Wright said. 

