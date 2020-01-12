Family, friends and law enforcement remember former Elwood police chief

(ELWOOD, Kan.) The Elwood community paid their final respects to former police chief Lawrence "Larry" Hunsaker on Saturday.

Hunsaker, who served as chief of the Elwood Police Department for 15 years, died suddenly of a heart attack last month. His passing came just a few months after retiring from the department.

Friends, family, and members of law enforcement said the news of Hunsaker's death came as a shock,

"I was stunned," Mark Geeting, a friend said. "It wasn’t time for him to go."

The weekend’s winter storm didn't stop the community from coming out say their final goodbye to Hunsaker, whom they said was so much more than just his title as police chief.

"Great guy, a lot of fun to be around," Robert Blair, a friend said.

Hunsaker's friends said he was down to earth, had a good sense of humor, and was an avid motorcycle rider.

"He loved to ride," Geeting said. "He liked to take different roads and back roads and we just really enjoyed every trip."

Something else Hunsaker loved was the opportunity to train new officers, whether they were working directly under him or just new to the area.

"I couldn’t ask for a better mentor and friend," Chief Scott Hirtler, Wathena Police Department said.

Now that their mentor is gone Doniphan County law enforcement said they feel his loss, and they want to keep his memory alive through their service.

"I want to honor his memory by setting the same standards he did," Chief Neal Hontz Elwood Police Department said.

Hunsaker's 15 years as Cheif of Police in Elwood made him the longest-serving Police Chief in Doniphan County.