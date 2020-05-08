Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Family, friends celebrate St. Joseph woman's 98th birthday

It wasn't possible to have a traditional birthday party for Ida Mae Hope, so her friends and family paraded around her house.

Posted: May 8, 2020 6:20 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— It wasn't possible to have a traditional birthday party for Ida Mae Hope, so her friends and family paraded around her house.

Hope turned 98-year-old on Friday and she said it was one of the more exciting birthdays of her life. 

Hope sat in her garage with her son and daughter-in-law and watched as people drove by. Friends and family held up posters and gave her presents as they drove past her house. 

She said it was a great birthday party and means a lot that so many people wanted to see her.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
A sunny and cooler day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday. A few scattered clouds were around the area has the afternoon started. Saturday looks like we could have a few clouds around and a chance for some late night rain.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories