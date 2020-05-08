Family, friends celebrate St. Joseph woman's 98th birthday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— It wasn't possible to have a traditional birthday party for Ida Mae Hope, so her friends and family paraded around her house.
Hope turned 98-year-old on Friday and she said it was one of the more exciting birthdays of her life.
Hope sat in her garage with her son and daughter-in-law and watched as people drove by. Friends and family held up posters and gave her presents as they drove past her house.
She said it was a great birthday party and means a lot that so many people wanted to see her.
