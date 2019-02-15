Clear
Family gets keys to new Habitat for Humanity home on Valentine's Day

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 12:55 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Valentine's Day was a little more than just chocolate and roses for one St. Joseph family.

Allie Nelson was handed keys to a brand new home this Valentine's Day.

The home was made possible by Habitat for Humanity.

Volunteers built the three bedroom, two bath home for Allie and her 5-year-old daughter.

"It feels like a great blessing," said Nelson. "I have a great support system behind me to come together and help put in the time and effort to help me."

This is the 72nd Habitat for Humanity home.

