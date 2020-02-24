Family hires private investigator to find missing puppy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After six days and twelves miles of searching with no sight of Maui, the one-year-old bull-mastiff puppy, the Lane family decided to turn to a professional.

The family hired Angie Rutherford, a private investigator with Karin TarQwyn K9 Investigations.

Rutherford brought her six specific scent trained dogs to St. Joseph to hunt down Maui's scent. The mission lasted seven hours, taking the private investigator and the family on a four and a half mile treck along the 102 river.

The trained dogs leading Rutherford and the Lanes to a parking lot located across from Tyson foods on Mitchell Avenue and behind the Family Center Farm and Home.

“Right now it appears with the scenting ending the way it did, that someone has possibly picked up Maui,”says Rutherford.

The family is hoping that whoever picked up Maui, did so without knowing that they were looking for their beloved puppy.

"if you know anything that could possibly help us get ahold of the person that has him, they might not realize we’re looking for him. If you could give us any information, it would really mean a lot.”

The Lanes family is offering a $1,000 reward to any tip that brings Maui back home.

If you do have any information, the family asks that you call 816-679-6147.