Family hires private investigator to find missing puppy

The Lane family hired a private investigator to find their missing bull-mastiff puppy.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 6:33 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After six days and twelves miles of searching with no sight of Maui, the one-year-old bull-mastiff puppy, the Lane family decided to turn to a professional. 

The family hired Angie Rutherford, a private investigator with Karin TarQwyn K9 Investigations. 

Rutherford brought her six specific scent trained dogs to St. Joseph to hunt down Maui's scent. The mission lasted seven hours, taking the private investigator and the family on a four and a half mile treck along the 102 river. 

The trained dogs leading Rutherford and the Lanes to a parking lot located across from Tyson foods on Mitchell Avenue and behind the Family Center Farm and Home. 

“Right now it appears with the scenting ending the way it did, that someone has possibly picked up Maui,”says Rutherford. 

The family is hoping that whoever picked up Maui, did so without knowing that they were looking for their beloved puppy. 

"if you know anything that could possibly help us get ahold of the person that has him, they might not realize we’re looking for him. If you could give us any information, it would really mean a lot.”

The Lanes family is offering a $1,000 reward to any tip that brings Maui back home. 

If you do have any information, the family asks that you call 816-679-6147.

Rain and snow will be possible through the day on Tuesday and wind gusts will be up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the low 30s on Tuesday but they will continue to cool into Wednesday. Conditions dry out for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s by the weekend.
