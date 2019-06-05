Family honoring life of man killed in I-229 motorcycle accident

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After losing a loved one in a tragic motorcycle accident, a local family reached out to honor him in the best way they knew how.

The St. Joseph Police Department said De Swinney was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday following a motorcycle accident on the I-229 north ramp from the Stockyards Expressway.

Stacy Swinney, De's sister, described her brother as a practical joker, daredevil and larger than life.

“He would come up with these ideas and we’d go do it. It’s like ‘we’re gonna get in trouble, we’re gonna get in trouble.’ ‘No we ain’t, no we ain’t," Stacy said. "Well, guess what, we always got caught. We always got in trouble.”

Swinney's mother, Kathy Swinney, said she remembers the night she received the news about her son. She said two St. Joseph officers came to her doorstep to explain what had happened.

“I wanted to help them [officers] get through what they needed to do and I told them, I said I know why you’re here," Kathy said. "I just felt that that’s what they were coming to tell me.”

Kathy said she believes the accident happened because of debris on the I-229 ramp.

"Probably what happened was the bike hit some of that loose rock and swayed and hit the curve, and that's based on other people who have been in that same situation," Kathy said.

Swinney's sister and mother want to make sure he's remembered as a father, grandfather, Army veteran, organ donor and an avid rider.

“De liked the wind through his hair," Kathy said. "It’s a totally different - I guess it’d be something like if you were a bird and could fly.”

They said De loved to travel and lived life to the fullest. Stacy said one of his dreams in life was to ride in the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

“If you have anybody that rides, you go home and you wrap them in an especially large bear hug from me and you because I will never - we will never be able to hug De again," Stacy said.

De's funeral will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home. Following the funeral, there will be a procession to Memorial Park Cemetery. However, instead of a police procession, the family said it will be led by over 100 motorcyclists.