Family loses everything after house fire, dog needs medical care

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mike and Kristy Dale lost everything they own in a fire Tuesday morning, along with a big piece of their family history.

"It has been in our family since the 70's and we just paid off the house a few months ago," Kristy Dale said.

When the fire broke out, Mike was away at work and Kristy was fast asleep. Luckily one of their five dogs woke up.

The smoke seemingly filled up the bedroom and Toby, a retired service animal, broke through the bedroom door

"He somehow broke through my door enough to scratch up my arm and scream at me. And I woke up. He was busy protecting the two puppies who were seven months old," Kristy said.

Then she tried to break open the window to get some air for her and the dogs.

"Honestly I wasn't even worried about myself I was so worried about my dogs. I was just worried about getting them oxygen and that's why I shoved their faces to the window," Kristy said.

A good samaritan heard her screaming for help out the window and got her out.

"Screamed at the top of my lungs that I was trapped. And without hesitation he ran, broke the windows out with his hand, and just lifted and dragged me out of the house," Kristy said.

Mike says his wife wouldn't still be alive if it weren't for the man's help.

"He's a hero he saved my wife's life. She wouldn't be here if it weren't for him," Mike said.

The fire department was able to get all of the dogs out of the house, but one of the dogs might not make it.

"One of our pets Rocco he's currently in puppy ICU and he's not gonna make it. The vet said they'll only work on him as long as we have the funds and we don't have the funds. So they said if it comes down to it he'll probably be put down today," Kristy said.

With all of the devastation, Mike and Kristy say they are still trying to accept the fact they won't be able to call this home anymore.

A family friend started a GoFundMe to help the family with medical expenses for their dogs. If you would like to help by donating, you can visit the link here.