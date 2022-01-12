Family member speaks out after Southside shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A family member is speaking out after a man was killed in a shooting in the south end early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 300 block of E Missouri Ave. around 5 a.m.

Police said one man died of apparent gunshot wounds, another man was taken into custody.

Laresha Dennis identified herself as the daughter of the victim and told KQ2 this is not her first brush with tragedy.

"I have lost my son to murder, my mom, and now my father," Dennis said. "No more, It ends now."

Police are still investigating the shooting.