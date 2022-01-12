Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Family member speaks out after Southside shooting

The family member identified herself as the daughter of a man shot and killed in St. Joseph early Wednesday morning.

Posted: Jan 12, 2022 6:13 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  A family member is speaking out after a man was killed in a shooting in the south end early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 300 block of E Missouri Ave. around 5 a.m.

Police said one man died of apparent gunshot wounds, another man was taken into custody.

Laresha Dennis identified herself as the daughter of the victim and told KQ2 this is not her first brush with tragedy. 

"I have lost my son to murder, my mom, and now my father," Dennis said.  "No more, It ends now."

Police are still investigating the shooting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Atchison
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
It was another well above average day with temperatures making it into the 50s. A few clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to lower 30s. Tomorrow will be our last mild day of the week with temperatures once again making a run for the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will begin to build back into the area tomorrow night. Friday is when the forecast will start to change. The first half of the day looks to be dry and cloudy with temperatures making it into the lower 40s. A cold front will start to approach our area late Friday afternoon into the evening. That will first give us a chance for some light rain. As the front moves through, temperatures will fall, and the rain will eventually change over to snow close to 11 pm. Snow showers will continue overnight into early Saturday morning. Right now, it looks like many areas could see accumulating snow around 1-3 inches. Higher totals will be possible to the north. Cooler temperatures will arrive after the passing of the cold front.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories