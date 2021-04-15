Family of 4 laid to rest Thursday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Family and friends gathered at Grace Evangelical Church Thursday for the funeral of 22-year-old Amy Morse and her three kids.

To say it’s been a tough week would likely be an understatement for the family.

"Ever since I got the call, it’s been like a nightmare I can’t wake up from." Hannah Krause, Morse's cousin said.

For nearly a week, they’ve had to mourn the sudden a tragic of Morse and her three children Roselie Morse (4) , Braxtin Grace (2.5), and Anastasia Grace (1).

"It’s just been tough to hold it together especially losing so many people at once." Krause said.

The immense grief could easily be seen on the faces of mourning family members as they said goodbye to the young family of four during a public visitation and memorial.

Many who knew Morse and her kids took time to pay their respects.

"We had an overwhelming amount of people come out just to support us today," Cynthia Davis, Morse's sister said.

As the healing process begins for the family, they say it’s a journey that will take time. Davis said they want to focus on the support they've received throughout the past week in the days and weeks ahead.

"For right now, it’s just a lot of the comfort that we need from everyone to tell us we’re here for you we’re praying for you." Davis said.

In addition, the family

"Just being together and remembering them will really help everyone." Krause said.

The family said they were surprised with the high turnout at the service, they continue to thank the community for it's support.