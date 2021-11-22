Family of 7 narrowly escapes house fire Sunday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local family narrowly escaped their burning home in the 1300 block of S 16th St. early Sunday morning.

"We evacuated 2 adults and at least 3 kids," Steve Henrichson SJFD fire inspector said.

The family of 7, including 5 kids, were trapped inside the home. Their only way out was a 2nd story window.

Heather Nordin, the sister of one of the victims, said a neighbor alerted the family to danger and helped bring the kids to safety.

"The guy across the street is the one that helped them get out," She said. "I thank him so much."

The family wasn't safe from injury, Nordin said some of the kids suffered burned and all were treated for smoke inhalation. The father of the family is reportedly in the worst shape, Nordin said he was transferred from Mosaic Life Care to the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Henrichson said the fire started in a nearby barrel and the flames quickly spread through the grass to the house. He also said the family's home did not have any smoke detectors.

Angie Springs with the American Red Cross said staff can and will provide them to anyone in need free of charge to help avoid this scenario.

"In the blink of an eye it all can change," Springs said. "We want everyone to be ready in the event that they have a home fire."

Meanwhile Nordin has set up a GoFundMe for her sister and her family, as they all try to move forward after losing so much.

Springs said those in need of a smoke detector should call the Red Cross at (816) 385-5955 to schedule an appointment with a volunteer. Nordin and Springs said the Red Cross is working to get in contact with the family as of Sunday. All 5 kids along with the mother have been released from the hospital, the father remains intubated at KU Med.