Family of Arial Starcher speaks out

Jim and Debra Starcher are speaking out after their grandaughter's body was found off the side of a Buchanan County road.

Posted: Feb 22, 2020 11:35 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(FAUCETT, Mo.) The family of a young woman whose body was found off the side of the road in Buchanan County is speaking out. The grandparents of 21-year-old Arial Starcher said she was their world.

"She was a very loving person, if you met her on the streets she was very nice," Jim Starcher, Grandfather said.

Starcher's grandparents, who adopted her at a young age, said she was a happy child with interests in cooking and camping. 

They said things took a dark turn however once she entered adolescence. They said that’s when she was sexually assaulted, and that since then she fell into the wrong crowd and was exposed to drugs.

Her grandmother said Arial would often call her when she had nowhere else to turn.

"She’d talk to me," Debra Starcher, Arial's grandmother said. "She’d be crying when she was lost she’d call me."

In late January those calls stopped, Arial's grandmother says she knew something wasn't right. 

"Call it mother’s intuition, call it what you want I knew something was wrong," Debra said.

Now Arial’s grandparents have received the call no one ever wants to from law enforcement. They along with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department want justice.

"Nobody should be murdered," Bill Puett, Buchanan County Sheriff said. "Nobody should be discarded on the side of the road."

Arial Starcher was from Independence, Mo. She has two kids of her own ages six years and fourteen months. 

