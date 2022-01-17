Family of Savannah Domann speaks after fatal crash

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Morgan Domann and her sister Savannah Domann were very close.

"We were best friends," Domann said.

The two were a big part of each other’s lives, Morgan said her sister worked so hard for everything she had and had so much to look forward to.

"I was so happy for her," She said.

Morgan said Savannah had plans to go back to school to be a dental hygienist, other plans included buying her dream car, and starting a family.

"She was working so hard to get everything she wanted," Morgan said. "She was so close."

On Friday evening, everything changed in the blink of an eye.

Morgan said her sister was on her way home when a white truck collided head-on with her Jeep along the Belt Hwy, the crash killed the 26-year-old, and her unborn baby, Savannah was 15 weeks pregnant.

Police said the driver of the white truck that hit Savannah was impaired, the driver was arrested on scene.

For Morgan, it's unfair her sister had to pay the ultimate price.

"{The driver] got to just walk out with a broken leg and my sister died," Morgan said.

Savannah's story hasn’t just hit her family hard, it’s sent shockwaves throughout the community. Alexis Kobett a former classmate of Savannah's, had the idea to start a GoFund Me for her family.

"Once I saw that it was the Domann girls it just really hit home," Kobett said.

The fundraiser has quickly surpassed its $10,000 goal, donations continue to pour in.

"It's incredible to see that our community comes together, a lot of them probably didn’t personally know her," Kobett said. "They just see that there’s a family in need and they just want to do anything to help."

Savannah’s family is leaning on the community, as well as her own spirit of forgiveness.

"I don’t think she’d want us to carry hatred in our hearts because she didn’t," Morgan said. "We don’t understand why it happened but we have to put our faith in God and that he needed her more than we did."

Savannah's family held a gender reveal party for her unborn baby Sunday, she would have had a girl.