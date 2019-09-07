Family of St. Joseph man killed in 2018 road rage incident continues scholarship program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It has been more than one year since Cody Harter was fatally stabbed in a road rage incident in Lee's Summit, Missouri and the family of Cody continues to give back.

On Saturday, family and friends invited the community to its second Kickback For Cody fundraiser. An event designed to raise money for the Cody Michael Harter Memorial Scholarship Fund, which gave two students from Central High School $1,500 last year for their education.

Kerrie Harter, Cody's mother, says the event gives back but it also gives everyone the chance to celebrate the life of Cody.

"We are celebrating Cody," she said. "It's a sad, horrible thing what happened to Cody. We are determined to put good back out there and do good in his name."

A St. Joseph native, Cody Harter, was a member of the Air National Guard and a graduate of Central High School. He was killed on May 5, 2018 at the age of 23.

"It's a great way to remember him in a celebratory way rather than just grieving," Nick Kahler, who works with Kickback For Cody said.

In the sixteen months since Cody's death, his family and friends have founded the non-profit organization Kickback for Cody, Inc. to continue his legacy.

On Saturday, the winners of the scholarship from May were recognized. One of the winners, Gregory LaMorie, says that while he never met Cody, he knows how big of an impact he left on others.

"Cody had such a big heart," he said. "It just reached anybody you talked to."

LaMorie will be using the scholarship money to pursue a career as an EMT.

Moving forward, Kerrie Harter says that she hopes this scholarship program will continue to expand. The family is looking forward to starting a motorcycle ride and a golf tournament to help raise more money for the scholarship fund.

"I hope every year to replenish what we give out so that Cody's name lives on forever," she said.

If you would like to donate to the non-profit organization, click here.