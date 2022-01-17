Clear
Family of deceased truck driver receives help from non profit

Truckers Final Mile help truck drivers and their families in times of crisis

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 10:03 PM
Updated: Jan 17, 2022 10:25 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Jeremy Wardlow describes and remembers his uncle, Dennis Johnson as man who loved many things and many people.

"He was a huge Nascar fan," Wardlow said. "Loved the Chiefs and the Royals, he was definitely a family person."

Wardlow said Johnson also loved trucking.

"That was his life." He said. 

Johnson was driving from New Mexico to Southern Missouri for a delivery, but never made it.  Authorities launched a search effort.

According to Wardlow, a family friend and fellow trucker eventually found Johnson deceased in his truck at a rest area where his phone last pinged near Amarillo, Texas.

Losing a loved one with a life on the road so suddenly can be a challenge for those they leave behind.

Truckers final mile, a non-profit based in New Mexico helps families in these situations.

"We'[ve] been assisting North American truck drivers and their families in times of crisis." Robert Palm, founder Truckers Final Mile said. 

The organization stepped in to help bring Johnson home, so his family can properly say goodbye.

"That help is amazing," we can't help them enough either." Wardlow said.

Truckers Last Mile was established 8 years ago, since then Palm said 400 families have been helped by the organization including 76 in 2021.

Clouds gradually cleared out today with some sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
