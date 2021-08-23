Family of missing man speaks for the first time since his disappearance

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The past nine months have been hard for the family of Jason Huff following his disappearance.

"It put us in hell," Haylie Brown, Huff's daughter said. "It's been really hard for our whole family, everybody is struggling with it."

Huff, (48) went missing in November of 2020, the search effort got off to a fast start, but despite the initial response from friends, family and good samaritans as well as countless leads given to the Cameron Police Department, his case remains unsolved.

Huff's sister Melissa said he was not only the rock of the whole family, but also of those he worked with.

"He was a father before anything to his daughters and a very proud grandfather." Melissa Huff said. "Family meant everything to him and that includes his work family, he was a born leader."

These reasons are why Huff's family members can't fathom why he'd disappear without a trace.

"He was a dad, brother, son and a grandfather," Brown said. "Nobody knows what happened or where he's at."

The family said given how long he's been missing, some have taken to social media to spread unfounded rumors about the case and have even questioned their motives.

They wanted to speak out, in part, to set the record straight.

"We just want to assure the community that we're doing everything to bring [my father] home," Brown said.

While his case may not have been heard on the news every night since November, the impact of losing Huff hasn't wavered on the family throughout his disappearance.

"It's a day, it's a week, and it's nine months that we don't want to keep reliving," Brown said. "We just have to take it in doses and we're trying our best to do that."

The family plans to hold another search event for Huff in Cameron in September, for details visit the Bring Jason Huff Home page on Facebook.

The Cameron Police Department continues to investigate leads and accept information in Huff's case. They can be reached at (816) 632-6521.