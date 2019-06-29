Family offers tips on how to stay cool in the heat.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hot, summertime temperatures didn’t stop one family from spending time together outside at Hyde Park on Saturday. The Dierenfeldts along with extended family met at Hyde Park for a family reunion.

"It's a little warm not bad," Bill Dierenfeldt, said. "We have the shade and the breeze."

On the third day of hot weather, with heat indices above 100 degrees Fahrenheit the group says they’re doing what they can to stay cool.

"I know a lot of us brought wet towels to hang over our necks," Shelby Bassett, a family member said. "Coolers with water and lots of ice."

The Family also said the heat made an impact on the menu, the hot temperatures led them to focus on cool treats.

"We brought vegetables, lots of cold salads, a beautiful fruit tray and some homemade cookies." Tammy Heiny, a family member said.

Another way the family said they tried to keep cool was by keeping the air moving.

"We have some fans plugged in to help circulate some air around," Heiney said.

The family took time to share some of their best tips on how to stay cool.

They recommended to stay in nice cool shaded places and taking breaks if there are feelings of drowsiness and dizziness.

The Dierenfeldts are the relatives of a member of the St. Joe Mustangs, they held Saturday's gathering before the game later that evening.