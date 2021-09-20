Family plants tree memorial

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Saturday, a local family gathered in remembrance of two loved ones.

Right next to Krug Pool, a tree stands in memory of Ashley Martinez who tragically went missing at the age of 15 from Krug Pool 17 years ago.

Saturday, another tree was planted besides Ashley's: a tree in honor of her grandmother, who recently passed away.

The family gathered to remember both Ashley and her grandmother, Sue Kibble.

"Our mom just recently passed away last January and we know she would wanna be close to Ashley. So this is in memory of both of them. I feel like my mom is looking out for Ashley." Tammy Mack, daughter of Sue Kibble said.

The family asks that anyone with information regarding Ashley Martinez's disappearance to contact the St. Joseph Police Department at (816) 271-4777.