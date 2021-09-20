Clear
Family plants tree memorial

A tree stands in memory of Ashley Martinez who tragically went missing at the age of 15 from Krug Pool 17 years ago. a tree stands in memory of Ashley Martinez who tragically went missing at the age of 15 from Krug Pool 17 years ago. Saturday, another tree was planted besides Ashley's: a tree in honor of her grandmother

Posted: Sep 20, 2021 11:41 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Saturday, a local family gathered in remembrance of two loved ones.

Right next to Krug Pool, a tree stands in memory of Ashley Martinez who tragically went missing at the age of 15 from Krug Pool 17 years ago.

Saturday, another tree was planted besides Ashley's: a tree in honor of her grandmother, who recently passed away.
The family gathered to remember both Ashley and her grandmother, Sue Kibble.

"Our mom just recently passed away last January and we know she would wanna be close to Ashley. So this is in memory of both of them. I feel like my mom is looking out for Ashley." Tammy Mack, daughter of Sue Kibble said.

The family asks that anyone with information regarding Ashley Martinez's disappearance to contact the St. Joseph Police Department at (816) 271-4777.

Above average temperatures will continue today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will move through the area late this afternoon in the early evening giving us the chance for a few showers and storms. A few isolated showers and storms have developed ahead of the front and could give us the chance for rain late this morning as well. Winds will be breezy today from the south ahead of our cold front. Once the cold front moves through, temperatures will be much cooler for the rest of the week. Highs will be below average in the 70s. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend.
