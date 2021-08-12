Family questions details surrounding Elwood man's drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

(ELWOOD, Kan.) -- The family of an Elwood, Kansas, man who died in a drowning at Lake of the Ozarks less than two weeks ago believes there has not been enough investigation by authorities into his death.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cornelius Anderson, 20, better known by "Corn", died after being chased by private security from the property of a bar he had refused to leave.

Authorities say Anderson and some friends, who had been spending the weekend at Lake of the Ozarks, used fake ID's to get into a popular lakeside bar.

The manager of the bar who was working that night tells KQ2 News that Anderson was kicked out of the bar for bad behavior on two separate occasions that evening before he tried to reenter a third time.

It was then we're told that security with a K-9 tried chasing Anderson off their property. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says the security chasing Anderson saw him entering the water while trying to get away.

However, Anderson's family isn't accepting that description of events that occurred that night.

"He was not a swimmer. Corn was not the type who would just jump into water or swim," said Anderson's grandmother Jeaneal Byrd.

A trooper with MSHP who interviewed the bar's security said he was told security ended their chase after Anderson entered the water. That was the last time he was seen alive.

Anderson's friends say that same night they told law enforcement he was missing. However, a water search didn't begin until late the following morning.

Anderson's grandparents say they are frustrated with the events of the weekend.

"We feel like they didn't do all they could or should have done," said grandfather Anthony Byrd.

"Somebody dropped the ball. The ball was majorly dropped," added Anderson's mother, Sharonda Byrd.

Anderson's body was found 34 hours after he first turned up missing. His mother is suspicious.

"There was some foul play involved. Lots of foul play," said Sharonda Byrd.

The family is waiting for the results of a Camdenton County autopsy. However, they requested a second autopsy be done in Kansas City to compare results.

"I can't speak for my husband but I feel helpless, said Jeaneal Byrd. "Is there going to be any justice? Is anything going to be done so we can know what happened to him?"

By all accounts, Anderson was a kind-hearted, generous soul, who was also a charmer.

"He was a sweet kid. He had a smile that would light up the room. He had a personality that was magnetic," said Jeaneal Byrd, describing her grandson.

Anderson was a star athlete at Riverside High School before graduating in 2019. His death has been devastating to the family.

"It's challenging to know that I won't see him coming in each day and see his smile. It's really hard. It's very hard so. I loved him so. He was such a sweet kid and he didn't deserve what happened to him," his grandmother said.

The family has organized a balloon release for Anderson. It will be Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Elwood City Park. Services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in the gymnasium at Riverside High School. The public is invited to both events.