Family remembers New Generation Singers founder Byron Myers

Myers (86) passed away earlier this week.

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 6:47 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Byron Myers II remembers his father as a man who wore many hats.

Myers II said his father's accomplishments included USO tours during the Vietnam war, starting barbershop quartets, The New Generation Singers, and community work including a stint as deputy mayor. 

Born in St. Joseph in 1934, he graduated from Central High School where he would later return to teach music.

Myers' passion for music education took him around the world. to places like Guam, Japan, and the Philippines during the Vietnam war.

Though most are familiar with his more local work, Myers started The New Generation Singers, a contemporary Christian singing group in 1970.

"It wasn’t uncommon back in the ’70s for groups like New Generation to exist," Myers II said. "The really unusual part is that it’s continued to exist 50 years later."

Myers II said the choral group was something that his father was perhaps most proud of.

Myers' lifelong impact goes beyond music, it covers the arts in general, most notably he’s credited for his work preserving the Missouri Theater.

"Through it, all his son says it was his personality that drew so many to him, something he and so many others are missing now that Myers is gone.

"It's not only a loss to the family, but a loss to the community as well we're all going to miss him," Myers II said. 

A few clouds will linger through the evening and overnight hours as temperatures dip into the upper 60s. Saturday will be another comfortable day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. Sunday will be almost identical with seasonal temperatures continuing. An isolated shower will be possible both Saturday and Sunday, but the majority of the weekend will be dry. Sunny and dry conditions will continue into next week. Temperatures will start out in the mid 80 on Monday and slowly start to warm. Highs will be back in the 90s by the middle of the week.
