Kansas couple picks up pieces after surviving tornado

(LINWOOD, Kan.) Residents of a town surveyed the damage left behind Wednesday after a twister ripped through more than 40 miles in Kansas and Missouri.

The mile-wide tornado barreled through parts of northeastern Kansas, destroying dozens of homes in Linwood Tuesday night. The National Weather Service classified the tornado as an EF-4 Wednesday.

Fran and Ron Jones lived in Linwood for more than 30 years. The couple, in their 70s, sifted through the rubble Wednesday, where their home once stood.

“I’m still looking for the photo of my mother,” Fran Jones said. “We’ve haven’t found her yet.”

The Joneses were home when the tornado hit.

“We are just picking up our belongings now,” Ron said. “Anything of value is over in that pile over there.”

Linwood residents returned to what was left of their homes Wednesday morning. Destruction was on every corner and every lawn. Mattresses hung from trees. A camper split in two and flipped wheels side up just on the side of the road.

The camper belonged to the Jones family. Like many of their belongings, it was flung far from where it was before the tornado hit.

“The sirens were going off and I heard a roar so we grabbed our dog and ran to the basement,” Ron Jones said. “After it was through, I looked up and I could see the sky and I told Fran, it’s gone.”

The tornado was gone and it took dozens of homes with it. Volunteers helped the couple pick up debris and look for keepsakes.

“All the people here, we are just so thankful,” Ron said.

Then Fran lifted her hand up and Ron dug into his pocket and pulled out his wallet.

“They found my wedding ring,” Fran said.

Ron pulled something from his jean pocket.

“They found my wallet,” Ron said. “We didn’t find it. They did and we couldn’t have found the things we did without them.”