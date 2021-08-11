Clear
Family, volunteers push for awareness of missing person's case

Jason Huff was last seen 9 months ago, now friends family, and volunteers continued the search in Plattsburg.

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 10:07 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(PLATTSBURG, Mo.) A Cameron, Missouri police officer went missing about nine months ago, and the family of Jason Huff has been on a mission to locate him.

They along with volunteers, spent Wednesday in and around Plattsburg, searching for anything that could lead to a break in the case of his disappearance.

Huff's family along with volunteers passed out fliers in the area where huff's car was recovered shortly after he disappeared in November 2020.

volunteers spoke about the importance of keeping his name out there.

Huff was last seen on November 12 of last year, he is 5 ft. 9 in. tall, 175-pounds, and has a small tattoo near his left thumb.

The family is offering an award of $5,000 for information relevant to the case. 

Contact the Cameron Police Department at (816) 632-6521 if you have any information that can help the police.

Heat and humidity will continue today with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Our heat advisory remains in effect through Thursday at 8 PM. Most of the day will be dry, but there is a chance for showers and storms to develop later tonight. The activity will be scattered, but a few strong to severe storms will be possible. Heat and humidity will continue on Thursday with highs back in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits.Thursday night into Friday a cold front will move through the area giving us additional storms chances as well as some cooler temperatures. Milder air will start to filter back into the area on Friday giving us highs in the mid to lower 80s by the weekend.
