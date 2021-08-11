Family, volunteers push for awareness of missing person's case

(PLATTSBURG, Mo.) A Cameron, Missouri police officer went missing about nine months ago, and the family of Jason Huff has been on a mission to locate him.

They along with volunteers, spent Wednesday in and around Plattsburg, searching for anything that could lead to a break in the case of his disappearance.

Huff's family along with volunteers passed out fliers in the area where huff's car was recovered shortly after he disappeared in November 2020.

volunteers spoke about the importance of keeping his name out there.

Huff was last seen on November 12 of last year, he is 5 ft. 9 in. tall, 175-pounds, and has a small tattoo near his left thumb.

The family is offering an award of $5,000 for information relevant to the case.

Contact the Cameron Police Department at (816) 632-6521 if you have any information that can help the police.