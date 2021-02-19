Clear
Family without a working furnace for more than a year gets the help they needed

Posted: Feb 19, 2021 8:12 PM
Updated: Feb 19, 2021 8:18 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo)

While some may see an A and M Heating & Cooling truck as just another vehicle.

Elizabeth McCourt and her family see it as a lifesaver.

"She started crying. She was just besides herself, she's been praying and she said this is her miracle," said McCourt.

The family have not had a working furnace for more than a year and have been unable to afford a new one.

"Um my mom this year had some days she had to take off due to health problems, so we got behind on bills and had to play catch up and you know the money wasn't there for a furnace," said McCourt.

After seeing a recent KQ2 News Story about the family’s struggles, A and M Heating & Cooling believed they needed to help.

"I said we're gonna take care of it. Whether its out of A&M pocket 100% or you know i i just knew that i could get carrier to stand up and say hey we'll give you a furnace you take care of the rest,'' said A and M Heating & Cooling’s Mike Anderson.

Anderson says that the old furnace was too dangerous to run, saying it would leak large amounts of Carbon Monoxide if it was turned on.

The family was left to use multiple space heaters and kitchen appliances to heat their home.

“I went there actually the next day on Thursday, met with the family and got the information and uh, they definitely needed it, they were basically living in their kitchen. They had the stove running the burners, running 4 or 5 space heaters,” said Anderson.

The family says they appreciate A and M Heating & Cooling, and everybody who has been reaching out in support.

"I just wanna say thank you from the bottom of my heart. It means a lot," said McCourt.

