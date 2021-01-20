Fans, businesses are ready to "Run it Back"

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Chiefs fans are ready to "Run it Back" this Sunday, as the Kansas City Chiefs will play in the AFC Championship for the third year in a row.

The question of whether Patrick Mahomes will start on Sunday, still lingers the air after Mahomes left the game with an apparent head injury during the third quarter of the Chiefs divisional-round game against the Cleveland Browns. Backup quarterback Chad Henne entered the game making his first ever NFL playoff appearance.

Chiefs Kingdom still feels confident that their star player will return against the Buffalo Bills, and are preparing to continue gameday traditions.

"I do have a Chiefs playlist that I listen to every gameday," said Brooke Soske, an East-Buchanan special-ed teacher and major Chiefs fan. "And I have a Mahomes jersey that is just to wear for game days."

While some carry-on their traditions, one family is forced to create a new one. Kate Voorhies and her family went to the playoffs this year, but due to sky-high ticket prices, it was time to create a new tradition. "Neighbors come over and we all have our get-up on, and food and drinks, and it's loud," said Kate.

Businesses are also seeing a surge in sales. The Rally House staff commented that they are now sold-out of the red Patrick Mahomes jerseys, and it is difficult to get it back in stock. "Right after they announced they won the game, people just went crazy buying all of their stuff," said Taylor Faucett, Rally House Manager. Faucett did comment that white Mahomes jerseys are still in stock.

Rally House also mentioned that if the Chiefs win on Sunday, the store will be open from 9 p.m. to midnight after the game.

The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, at 5:40 p.m. on CBS.