Fans can ride with St. Joseph bus company to KC Chiefs parade

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As Kansas City prepares for parade route streets to be packed with Chiefs fans Wednesday, a St. Joseph bus company is booking seats to get you there.

Kansas City officials say hundreds of thousands, possibly a million, attendees are expected at the 2020 Chiefs' celebrations this week. The parade route and details are set to be released Tuesday. But one thing is for sure, parking will be limited.

For parade-goers trying to figure out how to get to the parade in downtown Kansas City and back, fans can book a seat with Heartland Trailways for $25 per person.

"One business has already booked an entire bus for the parade," said Mark Alexander, Vice-President of sales and marketing for the transportation company.

The company needs to have 30 seats reserved to secure a bus for fans to the parade.

To book a seat, contact Heartland Trailways at 816-279-7800.