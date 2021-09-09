Clear
Fans excited for the return of Missouri Western Fooball

The Griffons host Fort Hays State for the first official NCAA home game in 670 days dating back to November 9, 2019.

Posted: Sep 9, 2021 7:01 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Students and faculty are excited for the return of Missouri Western Football at Spratt Stadium.

The Griffons host Fort Hays State for game number two on the season, and the first game at home.

Missouri Western did host an exhibition game in 2020, but the matchup against the Tigers marks the first official NCAA game in 670 days, dating back to November 9, 2019.

Students are eager for the return of tailgating and cheering on their team and began early to setup their area in the parking lot.

"It's been like a year and a half since we had our last tailgate," said Missouri Western student Darby Hay. "I love football and I think this is the best opportunity to improve the student life on campus. I mean it's been dead for over a year so I'm pretty excited," added Logan Hovey.

Hay and Hovey are members of Phi Delta Theta fraternity on campus, and were joined by their brothers to setup for the game.

"Basically what we do is we always put our flags up, we got the U.S. flag, the Griff flag and the fraternity flag, and we'll put letters up," said Hay.

Hay said Phi Delta Theta partnered up with Missouri Western's Student Government Association for pre-game activities to connect the student body.

"Tailgating connects everybody" said Trevor Mull, another Phi Delta Theta member. "It really does. So many different people from so many different diversification and backgrounds can come here and we all get along and have fun and just eat food and cheer on our team."

The faculty is ready for the return of Griffon football as well, including Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy who is the President of Missouri Western. 

"I'm incredibly excited," said Dr. Kennedy. "Even though I've been here for over a year, I have not seen a home football game. We had one home football game last year and I was actually in quarantine, so I didn't get to go."

Newly interim Athletic Director Thersea Grosbach added, "We've got an incredible group of coaches and student athletes that work really hard; they're passionate about being a Griff and just really happy to have seasons back. We're keeping stats, we're keeping those regular season standings, we'll be fighting for an MIAA conference championship,and post-season bid. So it feels great and they're really excited. I'm just glad to help lead in this time of transition."

While friends and families re-connect and continue on traditions, there is a game to be played, and students are excited to watch their team compete. 

"I can't wait for them to walk by and we're all going crazy," said Hay on how the team will walk through the parking lot before the game begins.

Mull added, "It helps us connect each other. They recognize us all the time. I know how hard we celebrate them and cheer on them. And we like watching them because who doesn't love sports? Especially football."


