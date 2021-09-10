Clear
Fans flock to McDonald's to purchase 2021 Chiefs Kingdom flag

To celebrate the return of Chiefs football, McDonald's restaurants in the Kansas City-St. Joseph area sold the official 2021 Chiefs Kingdom flag Friday morning.

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 5:04 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Friday morning marked the first Red Friday of the Chiefs season.

To celebrate the return of Chiefs football, McDonald’s restaurants in the Kansas City-St. Joseph area selling the official 2021 Chiefs Kingdom flag.

Each flag sold for $5 and proceeds went to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“You know, we’ve already gone through 500 plus here at the North Belt location,” said Chris Habiger, the owner and operator of the St. Joseph McDonald’s. “So I think we’ll probably sell through four or five-thousand today.”

Chiefs fans lined up early to be first in line for the event starting at 6 a.m. Habiger was joined by staff members and volunteers to help handout the flags.

“Last year we broke the record,” said the local McDonald’s owner. “We raised over a million dollars for our local Ronald McDonald House and I’m hoping we can do the same again this year.”

This is the ninth year McDonald’s is selling flags for RMHC-KC.

Last year, the event raised $1 million and sold out of flags across the area. In total, $2.8 million has been raised through the fundraiser over the nine years, not including 2021 numbers.

Breezy and warm conditions in store for today with highs making a run for the 90s. Today will be another dry and sunny day. Wind gusts will be 20-25 mph this afternoon. Similar conditions in store for this weekend with highs back in the 90s under mostly sunny skies. It will be muggy during the afternoon hours this weekend but it looks like heat index values will remain in the 90s. Temperatures will remain warm to start off next week. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week as temperatures start to cool again.
