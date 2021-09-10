Fans flock to McDonald's to purchase 2021 Chiefs Kingdom flag

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Friday morning marked the first Red Friday of the Chiefs season.

To celebrate the return of Chiefs football, McDonald’s restaurants in the Kansas City-St. Joseph area selling the official 2021 Chiefs Kingdom flag.

Each flag sold for $5 and proceeds went to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“You know, we’ve already gone through 500 plus here at the North Belt location,” said Chris Habiger, the owner and operator of the St. Joseph McDonald’s. “So I think we’ll probably sell through four or five-thousand today.”

Chiefs fans lined up early to be first in line for the event starting at 6 a.m. Habiger was joined by staff members and volunteers to help handout the flags.

“Last year we broke the record,” said the local McDonald’s owner. “We raised over a million dollars for our local Ronald McDonald House and I’m hoping we can do the same again this year.”

This is the ninth year McDonald’s is selling flags for RMHC-KC.

Last year, the event raised $1 million and sold out of flags across the area. In total, $2.8 million has been raised through the fundraiser over the nine years, not including 2021 numbers.