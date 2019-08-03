Fans of all ages attend Family Fun Day at Chiefs Training Camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thousands of people attended Chiefs Training Camp on Saturday for the annual Family Fun Day at camp.

The events welcomes people in for team autograph sessions, face paintings, and other activities. People from all across the area attend the event each year.

One family from Sioux Falls, South Dakota has been attending the event each year.

"I'm 11 and I've liked the Chiefs since I was a young kid," Connor Glasfort said.

Connor says that he likes getting to watch the players, get autographs, and going to the fun house at camp.

Missouri Western State University staff say that nearly 7,500 people attended this year's event.

Many of the Chiefs' biggest fans are some of the youngest and they all rallied around their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

"He throws the no look pass and is awesome," Sylas Riggs said.

"He's so cool and like the best," Connor Glasfort said.

And while people were enjoying their time at camp, many say this year is going to be different.

"This time, the Patriots are not going to get in our way," Luna Salas Montero, with her family at camp, said. "Just because Tom Brady got us this year he's not going to get us next year."

For the remaining schedule for Chiefs Training Camp, click here.