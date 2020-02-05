Fans wait for Chiefs parade to roll through Kansas City

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) It was the moment the Kansas City Chiefs played for and fans prayed for; a victory parade through the streets of Kansas City Wednesday after the team beat the San Francisco in Miami in Super Bowl LIV.

Hundreds of fans lined the streets hours before the parade was scheduled to start. The procession of Chiefs coaches, players, and their families will head down Grand Blvd., starting at 11:30 am.

Fans crowded the city’s streets along the parade route well before the sun came up Wednesday. Despite the forecasted freezing temperatures, City officials expect more than a million people to attend.

Many of the early risers said they wore multiple layers in anticipation of the cold.

When the players get off of the parade, the party will roll into a rally at Union Station.