Fantasy Flight takes area kids facing adversity to the North Pole

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Dozens of Kansas City area kids took a trip to the North Pole this weekend.

On Saturday, children living with special needs or a rare medical condition were given a boarding pass onto a flight that took them to the "North Pole"

The "Fantasy Flight" at Kansas City International Airport was a collaboration between Lenexa, Kan. based organization, Shadow Buddies Foundation, and United Airlines.

University of Kansas Health System doctors nominated the kids, including Abby Pickering, 6, and William Pickering, 7, of Milan, Mo.

Abby and William were both born with Glycogen Storage disease, which means they can't process sugar. They have to drink cornstarch every six hours, according to their mom.

"We kind of keep it a secret until we was on the way down and then it was just a really exciting moment for them when we let them know everything that was happening," said Abby and William's father, Chris Pickering.

Superheroes and flight attendants dressed up as elves greeted families at the United terminal.

United and Show Buddies volunteers then take the kids up into the sky for a 45 minute flight filled with songs, snowball fights, and treats.

"Just to give them an afternoon of magic, and not only help the kids that are sick, but to also help the siblings so that everyone is a winner," said Mary Postlehwaite, Shadow Buddies Foundation. "Its supposed to be a day of just love and magic."

After the 45 minute journey the planed landed at another terminal to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The kids also enjoyed games, crafts and gifts at the North Pole terminal.

"It's good for them to be around other kids with special needs or medical needs so that they know they are not alone," said Abby and Williams mother, Melissa Pickering.

Shadow Buddies Foundation is in it's 24th year. The foundation provides dolls for children to carry in and out of treatments, hospital visits, and doctor appointments.