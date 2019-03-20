(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The Missouri Farm Bureau president released a statement Wednesday morning regarding the record flooding that is ongoing on the Missouri River.

In the statement, bureau President Blake Hurst says the flooding is devastating to Missouri farmers.

"Levees continue to break or be breached, and thousands of acres of extremely productive crop land are once again under water," Hurst said. "Many farmers lost crops stored in bins as the Missouri River rose so rapidly there was no time for movement to higher ground."

The long term effects heading into this year's growing season is a tremendous blow to farmers he says.

“This unprecedented early-season flood will prevent many farmers from planting a crop this year, and the damaged levees eliminate flood protection for any crops that do get planted. It is too soon to estimate the extent of the damage, but it is a tremendous blow to farmers who are already dealing with weak markets and low commodity prices," he said.

Hurst also says that the damage to infrastructure in the area will take months and years to repair. And also makes a call to improve infrastructure in the area to prevent this from happening in the future.

“Unfortunately, flooding events like this are becoming too common. We must address weaknesses in flood control structures and strengthen our ability to prevent flooding. The time has come to have a serious discussion about protecting our farms, rural communities and critical infrastructure,” Hurst added.