Farmers feel the impact of historic flooding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The ongoing flooding caused by the Missouri River has been on the mind of many farmers.

Many gathered Friday morning for the annual Farm City Breakfast in St. Joseph.

Right now, farmers said still too early in the season to tell how much the recent flooding will hurt them this upcoming year but they said they are prepared for the worst.

Ag industry officials said this is not the first time local farmers have been put to the test with mother nature and remain optimistic.

"It's probably going to have an impact on acres planted this year. Probably going to have an impact on where we end up in total for yields, like corn and soybeans. It's not something that is new to this area," said Life Line Foods CEO Kevin Kelly.