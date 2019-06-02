Farmers say flooding is affecting their growing season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Area flooding is starting to become more of a concern for area farmers, they say a harsh winter coupled with a wet spring is to blame.

Recent storms across Northwest Missouri have dumped several inches of rain in a short amount of time inundating area creeks and rivers.

"About all spring really its been like this," Jerry Knadler, a farmer said.

Roy Ferguson of Ferguson Farms said most of his land just to the south of U.S. 36 Highway is covered by floodwater thanks to the overflowing of both the Platte and 102 Rivers.

"Some of it’s under as much as ten to twelve feet of water," Ferguson said.

Local farmers that own land in the areas affected are scrambling to figure out what to do next, they said the flooding is having a real impact on the growing season, especially for corn.

"I’m thinking that most of the corn crop that I had planted is gonna be gone when the water goes back down," Ferguson said.

"it's getting kinda toward the tail end [of the growing season] to be planting any corn," Knadler said. "The time it gets about halfway dry to do something it rains again."

Farmers say they rely on some rain, but too much at one time poses a danger to their crop. The full effect of all this rain on the growing season remains to be seen.

"We gotta wait and see that’s about all we can do," Knadler said. "No sense making any plans what you’re gonna do next week cause the weather can change 100%"

Farmers we spoke with said it might be too late to save their corn crop